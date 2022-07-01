- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Julia Roberts is making her triumphant return to the rom-com. The iconic actor stars in the first trailer for “Ticket to Paradise,” a new film that reunites her with her “Ocean’s Eleven” co-star George Clooney. Directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”), “Ticket to Paradise” stars Roberts and Clooney as two long-divorced parents who impulsively married each other. When their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) heads on a post-graduation trip to Bali and decides to marry a local, the two fly out to Indonesia to talk her out of making the same mistake they once did. The trailer highlights the strained relationship between the two characters, even as they attempt to join forces for the sake of their daughter.
- Plus, it seems like fireworks aren’t the only thing that’s going to be sky high this Independence Day. The price of chicken breasts, pork chops, and pork and beans rose about a third or more in only a year, according to a June 27 survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation. The survey found that prices are increasing based on the ongoing war in Ukraine, inflation across the consumer landscape, supply chain disruptions and “shrinkflation” due to the pandemic, among other factors. Researchers said that consumers in the United States will pay an average of $69.68 for standard July Fourth cookout fare, including more costly burgers, buns, potato salad, chips, lemonade and ice cream. This breaks down to about $7 a person per 10 cookout attendees. Cookout costs are up $10 from last year or 17% more from last years total, which the federation says is the largest increase they’ve seen since they started tracking data a decade ago.
- So to help you save money check out this list of restaurants, bakeries and more below for offers available this holiday weekend and be sure to check your local, independent owned favorites for even more deals and discounts.
- 7-Eleven
- The convenience store chain will celebrate its iconic Slurpee Day across all 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores from July 1 through July 11. The coupon for a small Slurpee drink can be redeemed using the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members’ accounts for in-store use.
- Applebee’s
- The restaurant is offering its new “Star-Spangled Sips” through July 4 for just $5. The deal includes the All-American Mucho and a Blue Bahama Mama. Plus, kids eat free on Monday for the holiday.
- Auntie Anne’s
- Fans of the popular soft pretzels can enjoy any pretzel item, buy-one, get-one free by using the Pretzel Perks app with the code “NOPOPCORN” through July 4.
- Chili’s
- Enjoy $6 margaritas throughout the month, including the vibrant Bacardi Beach Party Rita, made with a blend of Bacardi Silver Rum, Mi Campo tequila, Blue Curacao, coconut syrup, and pineapple juice.
- 7-Eleven
- Plus, in celebrity news – at this point, Pete Davidson has definitely been branded “The Internet’s Boyfriend” solely because of how many high-profile women he has dated — because so many others crush hard on him. After being linked to Kim Kardashian, Davidson joked about his appeal during a comedy show in January 2022. “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” Davidson said during a stand-up set in New York City. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.” The young actor went on to compare himself to the discount DVD section you might see at 7-Eleven, using the film “Tropic Thunder” to describe his appeal.
- At the end of the show – If walking is keeping you sane right now, these funny tweets are for you! The exercise has exploded in popularity in recent years, mostly spurred by pandemic isolation. The fervor has continued thanks to thousands of people singing its praises on platforms like TikTok. And for good reason: The exercise is a low-impact activity that can help ease stress, reduce joint pain and boost the immune system. Recent studies also found that walking may improve heart function and can help prevent knee pain. And if you need to laugh a little about all of those little walks, we have it for you this morning! Hope you tune into these Hot Topics and more on GTU Hour 2.