Juggling it all as a single parent

Marie Carmel, founder of The UnWed was in studio today for our Parenting Moment talking all things single parenting. The UnWed is a wonderful nonprofit that offers community, support and resources for divorce men and women.

How do we juggle it all? Marie says:

-Time management: the tighter of a ship she runs, the more her household gets done. Creating and keeping a schedule is key.

-Say no: Learn to say no. Marie says it’s taken years, but now her first response is no. She’ll come back with a yes if it’s appropriate. She knows she can’t do everything at once, so she holds her boundary and refuses to feel guilty about it! It’s okay not to do it all.

-Quality over quantity: As a full-time working mom, quality with her time with her kids is everything. When she gets home from work, electronics go off for three hours. They go for walks, they make dinner, and she makes sure she spends time with each individual child.

-Kids can help: All of Marie’s kids do their own laundry as soon as they turn ten. She tells us it only takes a time or two of them not having clean clothes before they realize they need to pull their weight! Kids are in charge of their schoolwork, and there is a calendar they follow, and she says kids need to have consequences.

For more on Maire and The Unwed, visit:

https://www.theunwed.com/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/theunwedcommunity