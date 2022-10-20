- On Good Things Utah this morning – Ahead of the second season of “Judy Justice,” television icon “Judge Judy” Sheindlin and her granddaughter Sarah Rose joined “Good Morning America” to offer some life advice and a glimpse at their continued legacy. After more than 50 years on the bench with 27 of those years as the longest-running judge on TV, Sheindlin explained how she has stayed true to herself after all this time. “It’s been sort of easy. I grew up with, you do the right thing, the right thing happens and take responsibility,” she said. “Things don’t function anymore,” the judge added. “I’ve found in the family court that the dysfunction that I saw had not been resolved and despite the fact that billions of dollars were spent on trying to find remediation and just the right therapy and just the right social service, it didn’t get better. Today is just another example of it. I just stay in my own little world, I say, ‘this is right and this is wrong,'” she said. “If you tell the truth you don’t have to have a good memory. Try to keep good friends and keep your enemies closer until you find out you can annihalate them!”
- Plus, Wendy Williams is “home and healing,” after leaving the wellness facility that she entered last month, her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, first told ET and confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,” Zanotti said. She passed on a message from the former host of The Wendy Williams Show: “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.” Williams’s show ended in June, with Sherri Shepherd at the helm. Shepherd, the current host of her own talk show, Sherri, filled in for Williams for much of the final season, as Williams struggled with health issues. The 58-year-old suffers from Graves’ disease, which causes the overproduction of thyroid hormones, as well as health problems such as lymphedema and vertigo. In March 2019, she told her audience that she was living in a sober house, as she sought treatment for problems with addiction. Zanotti announced in September that Williams had made a serious move for her wellbeing.
- And the internet asked for salad dressing and Olivia Wilde answered, borrowing a page from a Nora Ephron novel. “Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy,” the excerpt from “Heartburn” that Wilde shared on her Instagram story details. “This makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugola and watercress and endive.” Wilde’s post appears to reference an alleged incident between her and actor Jason Sudeikis described by their former nanny before their relationship ended, in an interview published by the Daily Mail on Monday. The nanny claimed the “Don’t Worry Darling” director prepared a salad for singer Harry Styles using her “special dressing” in the family kitchen in November 2020 — an event which she alleged led to a chaotic evening between Wilde and Sudeikis. Upon seeing Wilde doing this, the nanny alleged that Sudeikis “chased after her” and “lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave” to meet Styles. The nanny claimed Wilde told the “Ted Lasso” actor she was “scared” of him during the encounter.
- We hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah!
Judge Judy offers life advice after 50 years on the bench
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
