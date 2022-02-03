Josh Groban is coming to Salt Lake City summer 2022

Tony®, EMMY®, and four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist, Josh Groban, joined Nicea to share about his tour happening this summer. His newest album Harmony dropped in 2020. He worked with musicians all over the world virtually and they are elated to share it with their audience.

Salt Lake City is one of the 25 cities Groban will be performing in. They will be performing in mostly outdoor venues including Salt Lake City’s USANA Amphitheater/Vivint Arena in July. Special guests joining him on this tour are the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band as well as violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli, and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward.

The singer of 20 years said that he is a big foodie and loves seafood. He compared cooking to writing music. A combination of different ingredients or sounds can make something beautiful, and he loves being a part of that.

Groban continues to captivate fans everywhere as both a powerhouse vocalist and dynamic renaissance man. He has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, headlined legendary venues on multiple continents, and entertained audiences with acclaimed film and television appearances. He feels grateful to have sung the songs that have been a part of so many people’s lives.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow 2/4 at JoshGroban.com and he will be singing live at the SLC Vivint Arena on July 27th at 7:00 pm.