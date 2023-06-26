SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- The Cool Kidz show today featured the fantastic Jonah Lazarre from JONAH’S GOT CAKE. Lazarre is a thirteen year old entrepreneur who found a passion for baking during the pandemic. This discovery led him to becoming a cake decorating master and eventually to start his own business. He shared with us his Raspberry Filling recipe. To find out how to make it look below.
RECIPE: Raspberry Filling
Ingredients:
- ⅓ c. Sugar
- 2 T. Corn starch
- 2 c. Frozen or fresh raspberries
- 2 T. Water
- 1 T Lemon juice
Instructions:
- Add sugar and cornstarch to a small pan and whisk together over low heat.
- Raise to medium heat and add raspberries, water and lemon juice.
- Stir until the berries release their juices, while smashing some of the berries.
- Keep stirring until the mixture bubbles and thickens.
- Take off the heat and cool completely before adding to the cake.
To book with Jonah and to see more of his cakes, visit his website, Instagram and YouTube.