SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- The Cool Kidz show today featured the fantastic Jonah Lazarre from JONAH’S GOT CAKE. Lazarre is a thirteen year old entrepreneur who found a passion for baking during the pandemic. This discovery led him to becoming a cake decorating master and eventually to start his own business. He shared with us his Raspberry Filling recipe. To find out how to make it look below.

RECIPE: Raspberry Filling

Ingredients:

⅓ c. Sugar

2 T. Corn starch

2 c. Frozen or fresh raspberries

2 T. Water

1 T Lemon juice

Instructions:

Add sugar and cornstarch to a small pan and whisk together over low heat. Raise to medium heat and add raspberries, water and lemon juice. Stir until the berries release their juices, while smashing some of the berries. Keep stirring until the mixture bubbles and thickens. Take off the heat and cool completely before adding to the cake.

