Jolley’s gift and floral is a one-stop-shop!

Jolley’s Gift and Floral in Sugarhouse has remained a bright spot through the pandemic. An essential business that has stayed open, the neighborhood regulars who frequent Jolley’s are a true community, stopping in each morning for their diet coke from the store soda fountain, eager to support the store.

Employees are taking great care to keep customers comfortable and safe by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, placing sanitizer through the store, and doing a deep clean of the store every morning and night.

Manager Kelly tells us customers are coming in for candles, great smelling laundry detergent, and counter spray. Things that make a come cozy, and happy. Flowers from their gorgeous floral shop and balloons are also bestsellers, as people want to put a smile on a loved ones face more than ever these days.

Jolley’s has a compound pharmacy, as well as cute boutique clothing for women and kids. A perfect spot to come in for a gift, or something for yourself for a little self-care, and to brighten your day!

Visit Jolley’s in persona at 1676 East 1300 South, on instagram at @jolleysgiftandfloral and online at jolleysgifts.com