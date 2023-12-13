SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Spreading a little extra joy this time of year is JOYMOB. This is a company that works to reduce the loneliness epidemic and increase human connection in the places we live, work and play! Bahaa Chmait, Owner of JOYMOB Events and Jay Fox, Executive Director of UTA joined us on the show to share how they are partnering this holiday season.

From team bonding activities to events that connect people in meaningful ways, JOYMOB crafts experiences that leave people feeling happier and more connected to those around them. UTA shares the same passion for connecting people and communities, which is where the partnership began with Jingle Train. They hope to put the fun back in transit by spreading joy to train riders with Caroling, Santa and Holiday trivia.

They have two events coming up:

o Saturday, December 16th Frontrunner to Provo & Back

🕐 Time: 4:08 train – 6:57 pm

🗣️ Singers: Christmas Carolers

🎅🏻 Santa: On the Train

📍Route: 4:08 train (leaving Salt Lake Central) to Provo and arrive back at 6:57 pm

🔹🔺Frontrunner

o Tuesday , December 19th TRAX Blue line

🕐 Time: 4-6pm

🗣️ Singers: Christmas Carolers

🎅🏻 Santa: On the Train & At the Station

📍Route: Salt Lake Central Station to 600 S Station

🔹TRAX Blue Line

For more information visit: joymobevents.com | IG @joymobevents and rideuta.com, plus download the Transit app for all things public transportation.