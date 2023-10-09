The World’s Longest Shot Ski event is happening on October 21st with the Park City Sunrise Rotary. Connie Nelson, Park City Sunrise Rotary Fundraising Director, tells us all about the 7th Annual Shot Ski Event to be held October 21st at 2pm on Main Street Park City, with a whopping 1,360 individual shots taken at one time!

All for a good cause, this will be to raise funds for the Park City Sunrise Rotary Club’s grant program, as well as to beat Breckenridge! The goal is to raise $50,000 by lining up 1,360 individuals on one ski to take a shot of High West Double Rye Whiskey, or apple juice at one time.

$25 per person. VIP $250 includes 3 shots on a High West Logoed ski. Sponsor $600 includes 2 skis, 6 shots, and custom wrap on the skis. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 2 pm Main Street Park City.

www.parkcityshotski.com