Pleasant Grove Viking Day is here for the third year, and we were joined by two vikings, Kasey F Jackson and Brock Moore. They share the history of the Leif Erickson Day Holiday, and tell us there is hard archeological evidence that the vikings predated Columbus.

Experts in the history of the Germanic tribes and Norse Mythology, the men tell us this event is for everyone. A action packed event, the strong man competition is particularly something to behold!

Saturday, October 7th from 12 – 5pm at The Downtown Park, 200 s Main st.

More info on Facebook here.