SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Join Utah Food Bank for their 18th annual Utah Human Race on Thanksgiving morning, November 23rd! As one of the largest 5K/10K events in Utah, it benefits the Utah Food Bank directly.

After a virtual race in 2022, Utah Food Bank is excited to be doing this in person. Help the Utah Food Bank reach its goal of 4,000 participants, making a huge impact on the 289,000 Utahns facing hunger.

All ages and speeds are welcome. Register at UtahHumanRace.org. Let’s run together for a cause! Support the Holiday Food and Fund Drive, hosted by Utah Food Bank.

With inflation increasing demand, your involvement is crucial. Join more than 500 community groups and businesses in Utah to register for food drives. Whether donating food, time, or money, every contribution makes a difference. 1 in 10 Utah kids’ faces hunger daily, and Utah Food Bank turns each $1 donation into $8.36 worth of goods and services.

Visit UtahFoodBank.org to learn more and make a meaningful impact.

SPONSORED by Utah Food Bank