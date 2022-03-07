Your favorite Disney characters are making their way back to the beehive state! Disney on ice presents Dream Big March 3-6, 2022. Dream Big features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world class figure- skating. Audiences will be transported to exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams at a live experience families will never forget!

Join the fearless Moana and and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the land of the dead as Miguel from Disney’s Pixar Coco brings the festivities of Dia de los Muertos to the ice. Get ready to be tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery, and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle, and Cinderella.

While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney on Ice, Feld Entertainment is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at it’s live events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow Covid-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state, and local guidelines.

So much thought and effort has been put into this show that you don’t want to miss. Dream Big will be held at the Vivint Arena March 3rd through the 6th. Family friendly ticket pricing can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.

To learn more information and guidelines for this event visit the links below.

Vivint Area Homepage: https://www.vivintarena.com

Ticketmaster Website: www.ticketmaster.com