SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Support hunger relief this holiday season with Utah Food Bank’s 2023 Holiday Food & Fund Drive!

Running to January 15th, this crucial initiative aims to fill Utah Food Bank’s and local pantries’ shelves, providing essential support through the holidays and into spring. In the face of rising living costs and inflation, your assistance is more critical than ever.

The drive welcomes donations in the form of fundraisers, non-perishable donations at Harmons and Riverton Chevrolet, or direct drop-offs at Utah Food Bank locations.

With 1 in 10 Utah kids at risk of going without a meal daily and 317,000 Utahns unsure about their next meal, your aid matters. Last year, Utah Food Bank distributed 60.2 million pounds of food, equivalent to over 50.1 million meals, through a network of 245 emergency food pantries. Your donations, whether food, time, or money, significantly impact, with each $1 translating into $8.36 worth of goods and services. Join at utahfoodbank.org and help make a difference for those in need this holiday season!

Visit UtahFoodBank.org to learn more and make a meaningful impact.

SPONSORED by Utah Food Bank