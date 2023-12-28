Join the fashion show giveaway for a chance to win a wedding Dress from Mary's Bridal

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Start your wedding planning journey at The Original Bridal Showcase!

It does not matter if you’re just getting started with your wedding or special event planning, or finishing off on the small details. You get to meet multiple talented wedding professionals and unique, delightful cake tastings, see breathtaking flower arrangements, and, if you still need to find your dream dress, you might find it at this enchanting Original Bridal Showcase event on Saturday, January 6th at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah.

Today’s featured vendor was Mary’s Bridal, who will be on hand to showcase beautiful wedding gowns and bridal party attire and accessories at The Bridal Showcase. Be part of the 4 pm Fashion Show Giveaway for a chance to win a wedding dress from Mary’s Bridal. Attendees can also enter to win 1 of 50 $200 gift certificates good for a gown purchase at Mary’s Bridal.

Bring your fiancé, family, and bridal party to share in the excitement of being them all. The Original Bridal Showcase is celebrating its 41st year. Bringing you an opportunity to explore all things wedding under one roof. Join the Original Bridal Showcase at the Mountain America Expo Center on January 6th.

Admission is $10 for adults, and children 12 & under attend free with a paid adult. Your wedding dreams await – discover the latest in bridal gowns, tuxedos, caterers, and more. Don’t miss this unforgettable day!

Click here for more information – SLCBridalShowcase.com

https://www.slcbridalshowcase.com/

And mark you calendar for the next bridal event of the season – The South Towne Bridal Showcase coming to Sandy on February 10, 2024.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by The Original Bridal Showcase