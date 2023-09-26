- The Barn Party for Prevention is a celebration of children and the importance of family and the community. This inspired evening features a multi-course dinner, a silent auction like no other, entertainment and more! Executive Director Laurie Ann Thorpe for Prevent Child Abuse Utah sat down with our Nicea DeGering, who is the event emcee this year along with Utah musician Kurt Bestor, to talk about the need for support and funding.
- PACU is the state’s only nonprofit organization whose mission is dedicated to the prevention of child abuse, neglect, and trafficking. Each year, Prevent Child Abuse Utah educates thousands of children, professionals, parents and the community about how to identify, report, and prevent child abuse. PACU appreciates the commitment of their sponsors and donors to make this event possible. Together, everyone can prevent child abuse in Utah. But more funding is needed to bring much needed education to schools and to more Utah families. If you would like to help, several tickets are still available to The Barn Party this Friday night.
- The Barn Party for Prevention
- Grand Building at Utah Fairpark
- 155 N 1000 W SLC UT
- Cocktails, games and silent auction 6pm to 7:30pm
- Dinner and program starts at 7:30pm
- https://pcautah.org/
- The Barn Party for Prevention
Join Nicea and Kurt Bestor Friday night to help prevent child abuse in Utah
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now