SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) Mad Scientist, Matt Shurtleff came to share his bubble making skills and the hosts were living for it! Shurtleff teaches kids from grades K-6 daily about science behind bubbles with innovative after school programs at Evil Scientist Academy. They provide hands-on, after-school classes for kids throughout the Wasatch Front with locations in Davis, Salt Lake and Utah counties.

The classes are enjoyable and educational for kids. “[The kids] just learn to love science,” said Shurtleff. They just love to do experiments and we just love to encourage that.” In addition to encouraging kids, Shurtleff taught the GTU hosts how to make giant bubbles, which they all three enjoyed. A special solution with polymer is necessary to form the bubbles, this is not your dollar bubble set. Other than bubbles, there is a variety of classes kids can take to learn more about science. The academy has classes with sizes up to 24.

They have new winter classes starting at the end of this month. You can find out more about the program and a list of classes at evilsci.com