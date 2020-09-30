Joey Traum talks live events during the pandemic



Joey Traum tells us it’s a wild time for all event producers, and they’ve all had to make changes to their day to day lives. What concerts will look like post pandemic? Joey says that’s the magic question, and everyone has a slightly different opinion.

Joey has always believed the live music experience is something magical, and fans find euphoria in witnessing their favorite acts on stage at their favorite venue with friends and family. Being able to bring those joys back to the Utah is something he and his team are striving for every day.

Once we are able to bring touring music back to Utah on an economical level, Joey tells us his companies will follow all recommendation guidelines from the state / city health departments with such items as social distancing, increased sanitation, face coverings, etc. He hopes that fans attending shows in the future understand these new regulations and know it is for everyone’s safety to follow along.

The actual events and performances themselves will be exciting to be a part of because of how long fans and acts have been away from each other. The energy will be at an all time high once performances resume, while being intimate with social distancing measures in place.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.











