Ganel Lyn Condie joined hosts Nicea and Deena to give our viewers a couple of job loss tips.

Condie starts out by explaining that it is important to give yourself time to process and grieve. A range of emotions is normal, and it is important to realize that anger, depression, trauma, shock, and disappointment are all a part of job loss. To help cope, journal what you loved and didn’t love about your previous job.

She goes on to explain the idea of reaching out to trusted friends to process and get perspective about your true worth. Remembering and reconnecting with your unique offer for the world helps you back on track.

Don’t forget to practice self-care during the grieving process. Be aware of self-defeating behaviors you may be vulnerable to.

Condie closes with the importance of networking. Message five people about your availability, and be proactive about finding a new job, that is a good fit.