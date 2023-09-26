Izabel Neeley, Program Manager of People Helping People, along with Ambi Whitaker, a client success story, tell us about this local non-profit that works primarily with single mothers and low-income women in our community helping them reach self-sufficiency through successful employment.

With a focus on embodying the mindset of primary earner, and overcoming personal and professional barriers. The free program is taught from the employers’ perspective which prepares clients to be better equipped to navigate the workplace and increase their earning potential.

New clients can start the program anytime and we are always looking for Volunteers to coach and mentor the women in our program.

The Single Mothers Seminar and Job Fair takes place September 28th from 5pm to 8pm at the Intermountain Employee Services Center.

Pre-register for the event at phputah.org/job-fair

Anyone 18+ and older looking for a job or a better job, all genders welcome.