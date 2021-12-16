Jimmy Kimmel hosts Utah State football players

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Fresh off winning its first Mountain West Conference Championship, the Utah State football team will take on Oregon State from the Pac-12 in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles December 18th. The game will be televised at 1:30 p.m. on ABC4. Utah State players were in the Jimmy Kimmel Live audience last night and we have a clip of the players “introducing” themselves!
- Plus, people tend to associate mountain towns with ski trips, and they’re not wrong. But really, the best destinations are never not ideal. Whether they’re exploding with wildflowers amid springtime snowmelt; crawling with summertime hikers, campers, climbers, and boaters; or flaring up with vibrant colors in the fall; these villages complement their seasonally transformational views with perpetually great vibes, cool bars, and fantastic food. These are several of our favorite towns in the shadows of giants. First: Taos, New Mexico. Taos isn’t exactly a summer hotspot unless you’re being hyper-literal, it’s even more fun in the snow. Second: Lake Placid, New York. As the site of the 1932 and 1980 Olympics, as well as the annual Lake Placid IRONMAN triathlon, you might think you need to hit the gym before being allowed entry to this peaceful Adirondack town best known for the “Miracle on Ice.” But you don’t! And third: Telluride, Colorado. To stroll through this serene Old West town face-to-face with the massive, snow-capped San Juan peaks rising up from its box canyon location is to know the sheer awe-inspiring power of mountain living. Tune in for several more cities to add to your mountain travel list!
- And Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity. For just a few days this holiday season, a limited number of people will be able to spend $20 on dessert and charge it to Kraft, owner of Philadelphia Cream Cheese. The premise: People who can’t bake cheesecakes because they can’t find cream cheese can get another baked good on Kraft’s dime. Here’s how it works: People interested in the offer can visit a special website set up by Kraft. On December 17 and 18, up to 18,000 of them will be able to nab the right to get reimbursement for a holiday treat. They’ll be able to submit receipts to the company a few weeks later. For Kraft, the campaign is a way to soften the blow of empty cream cheese shelves — and keep customers thinking about Philadelphia cream cheese, without souring on the brand.
- Finally, sometimes, the tastiest sweets just have a few ingredients. If you’re looking for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth and want to whip up something quick, just toast a piece of bread and top it off with butter and cinnamon sugar. If you want to put in just a little more effort, try making these cinnamon French toast bites or this French toast casserole. But if you need another way to add a little excitement to your cinnamon toast, there’s a TikTok hack for that. Tune in to see the delicious video! And don’t forget to watch GTU Monday through Friday mornings at 9:00 am.
