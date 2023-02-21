- On Good Things Utah this morning – On Saturday, the Carter Center announced that former US President Jimmy Carter will be receiving hospice care at his home in Georgia. “After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to the statement. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team.” The 98-year-old Carter is the oldest living US president in history. He has survived metastatic brain cancer and faced a number of health scares, including brain surgery following a fall in 2019.
- As Carter opted for hospice care, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen and I thought that many people might be unfamiliar with hospice care beyond a vague understanding that some people receive it toward the end of life. There can be benefits and blessings for the person receiving the care and their loved ones, but there are also some common misconceptions about what it involves. To read the entire article click here: https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/20/health/what-is-hospice-care-wellness/index.html We hope you tune for this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
