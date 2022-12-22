It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for! Our executive producer Jill was ready to jump into dating, so she bravely began her journey on TV in November! The hosts made her a profile on a dating app and they all started swiping.

Wanting to be set up for success, Jill began meeting with dating coach Loni Harmon. Loni identified Jill with an anxious attachment style, and tools to help combat any potential roadblocks for her particular style.

We talk about how many men she’s met this far, the activities she’s done on her dates, and what gets a guy a second date or makes him a one hit wonder.

Where is she at in her journey now? Watch and see! We cant wait for the next check in!