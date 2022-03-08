Alex Barber, the founder of A Hint of Hope, joined us in the studio to spread hope to those struggling with infertility.

Barber hopes that by sharing her story, she can help others in similar situations know that they are not alone. She shared that she and her husband have lost 6 babies over the last year and a half. During this time Barber has realized how many women struggle with infertility and she wanted to use her pain to connect and help others. She decided to create something that women could wear to remember those they have lost.

A Hint of Hope offers a variety of jewelry pieces that can be sent to someone who is grieving. Each piece has symbols including a rainbow, sun, Forget Me Not Flower, heart, or footprint that have meaningful significance.

Barber has created a community on Instagram that offers support to those struggling with infertility. She hopes that A Hint of Hope will help give people hope. You can use the code GOODTHINGS10 for 10% off your order.

Instagram: @ahintofhope_

Website: www.ahintofhope.org