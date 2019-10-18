Jeweler discovered a newfound passion and turns it into art

Deena Marie was out and about with designer and creator of M. Kobernik Designs, Michelle Kobernik, and got an inside look at how Michelle got started in this business and how she creates her beautiful pieces of jewelry.

In February of 2018, Michelle took a jewelry-making course, which gave her, what she describes as, an “ah ha” moment. Just over a month after that course she decided to open up her own studio and begin crafting jewelry. Michelle accumulated many different rocks and stones throughout her 20+ years of traveling and through her attention to detail and dedication to beauty, she brings all of her pieces to life.

She recently began crafting engagement rings, along with her other pieces. Michelle is also devoted to making all of her pieces with recycled metals and conflict-free diamonds, in order to make her pieces top quality and as ethical as possible. If you would like her to design your next piece or to learn more about her company and crafting process you can visit her website at mkobernikdesigns.com.