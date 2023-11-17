SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) – Discover the captivating origins of life-saving services with a sneak peek into the remarkable story. With a group of six Vietnam Veterans who came from all over the country for a reunion of the 159th Dustoff Medical Evacuation Unit.

In a heartwarming episode airing the Sunday after Thanksgiving at 12 noon, these Vietnam Veterans share tales of heroism and resilience from their time in service, revealing the roots of modern medical helicopter operations.

Witness the selflessness of pilots and medics who, with a motto of “Anytime. Anyone. Anywhere.,” embarked on over 1000 missions, saving more than 3000 lives. Don’t miss this extraordinary tribute to our unsung heroes, showcasing their dedication to preserving life over conflict.

For those eager to immortalize their own tales, Family Heritage Stories offers a unique opportunity—step into a professional video studio, share your narrative, and ensure your stories are told and preserved for generations to come.

Family Heritage Stories ensures your experience is comfortable, convenient, and tailored to what matters most to you. Join Family Heritage Stories on this journey of honoring legacies and preserving the invaluable stories that define our history.

Watch Jessop's Journal Sundays at 10am on ABC4 Utah.

