SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Since 1979, the first Sunday after Labor Day has been designated as Grandparents Day. As a grandfather himself, the veteran storyteller behind Jessop’s Journal on ABC4 has a new way to pass grandparents’ stories down to the next generation. Doug Jessop always says everyone has a story and those stories have power. Jessop shares those stories each week on his 30-minute TV show – Jessop’s Journal – a collection of powerful, positive, and inspirational stories and music.

Jessop is inviting grandparents to tell their stories with unique, private in-studio interviews called Family Heritage Stories. The impetus for passing on stories is personal for Doug. He started doing interviews at the age of 12-years-old with his grandfather. More recently, Doug interviewed 103-year-old Romaine. When she passed, he attended Romaine’s celebration of life and was told by the family; “I don’t think you understand how important the interview with Romaine was. She told you things we didn’t know, and we have great memories of watching it with her.”

Family heritage is important to DeAnn Jenson. She shared the following advice for grandkids to know their grandparents better; “Spend more time with your grandparents. When they’re gone, they’re gone. And then you wish… I wish I had asked her what life was like and how she got through it.”

According to Jessop, “The advantage to interviewing people on the same set I do my TV show is that all of the professional cameras, lighting and audio are already set up to ensure the highest quality. People go to FamilyHeritageStories.com to schedule a 1-hour time slot for a friendly on-camera conversation and we do the rest. We take out the bloopers, add photos and give them a digital copy of their story to keep and share.”

Visit FamilyHeritageStories.com for more information.

Watch Jessop’s Journal Sundays at 10am on ABC4 Utah.

Sponsored by Jessop’s Journal.