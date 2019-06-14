Jessie’s Goodbye

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Jessie’s our girl and we showered her with gifts and lots of love today! The last five years this ray of sunshine has sat at our table and we’ve talked, laughed and today we cried.

Jessie thanked Nicea for being a mentor and a friend. Jessie interned at Good Things Utah years ago before she became a host and today her time here came full circle as she was bade farewell by her GTU family.

Jessie will always be one of our own and we will miss the presence she brings to the table. We wish her the best of luck in her newest adventure!

