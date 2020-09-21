Jessie Miller kicks off our GTU Parenting Moment!

It’s advice, expertise, and relatable conversations for caregivers of all ages! Today we launch a new daily series called our GTU Parenting Moment. Who better to kick things off than mom of five, Jessie Miller? We consider her an expert.

She tells us how to implement the Green Light app, which is a virtual wallet for kids that can link to the bank account of caregivers and guardians. This allows kids to understand that in order to have something they want, they can begin to learn how to use the amount of money they have available to them and decide how they’d like to spend it.

And with earning money by performing household chores, they learn to appreciate their earning, and discern when to spend or save. Jessie talks about the importance of gratitude, and the studies that prove how crucial chores are. She also shows ideas of chores that kids can easily begin to pick up around the home.

