Jessica Simpson gets candid in her new book about being body shamed

For Tina Simpson, reading and hearing negative comments about her daughter Jessica Simpson's weight – and seeing firsthand how they affected her – felt heartbreaking on an even deeper level as a mother. "I have to be honest: To me the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight. Because the way people judge her, it's unbelievable. Body shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that – or guy. Period."
Daniel Dae Kim is opening up about his upbringing in Pennsylvania and how his experience as a minority made him want a different life for his own children. "I don't think this is necessarily just about race, but I grew up thinking I was really ugly because I did not look like the traditional standards of what was considered beautiful," he told Vulture. "I knew what my high-school prom king and queen looked like, I knew what all the popular kids looked like, and I knew that wasn't me." The 52-year-old actor and producer recalled asking himself "What's wrong with me?" and even shared that it wasn't a unique experience as a Korean American. "I don't think it's uncommon for people of Asian descent living in America to go through a period of self-hatred or self-denial. And it's completely understandable given the space we occupy because we all have to figure out a way of coping with it."
This summer's USA Olympic Closing Ceremony outfits have been released. Created by quintessential American designer Ralph Lauren, the all-white ensembles were announced via a series of images showing model athletes staring heroically toward an unseen horizon. Critics say they look like astronauts' gear or the costumes of a 1980s high school movie.