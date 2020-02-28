Jerk Chicken Tacos with Mango Lime Slaw

It’s not taco Tuesday, but that’s no excuse not to cook them! Charlotte Hancey joined us to share her slow cooker chicken tacos with a homemade mango lime slaw. See how you can make this delicious plate at home and find more of Charlotte’s recipes on Instagram: @charlotte.shares .
Chicken Tacos with Mango Lime Slaw
Ingredients:
For the chicken:
- 3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 small yellow onion, chopped
- 2-3 jalapeños-stems removed, sliced in half, seeds removed
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 TB soy sauce
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground thyme
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger
- 2 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
For the slaw:
- 14 oz bag traditional slaw
- 1 1/2 cups mango, fresh or frozen (thawed)
- 2 limes, juiced
- Cilantro, 1/3 bunch
- 1/2 red onion, rough chopped
- 1/2 jalapeño, stem and seeds removed
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
Additional ingredients:
- Flour tortillas
- Avocado slices
- Queso fresco
Directions:
- Place chicken in slow cooker then add onions and jalapeño. Mix all remaining ingredients in a bowl then pour over chicken. Cook on low for 6-7 hours or high for 3-4 hours. Shred chicken in the slow cooker with the broth (or remove, shred, and place back into broth).
- To make slaw, place mango, lime juice, cilantro, onion, jalapeño and salt in a food processor or blender. Blend until mostly smooth. Add mayo and blend. Place slaw into medium/ large bowl and add 1 cup of mango mixture then toss to combine. Save remaining sauce for garnish.
Place chicken in tortillas and top with slaw. Garnish with avocado, queso fresco and extra dressing (if desired).
Notes:
- You can also grill the chicken. Place chicken breasts in a zip top bag and add all chicken ingredients minus the broth. Marinate for 3 or more hours then grill. Slice to serve on tacos.
- Leave seeds in jalapeños for extra spice. Not spicy enough? Add some cayenne pepper.