Jeopardy names it’s first interim host replacing Alex Trebek

- On Good Things Utah today – Episodes with the late Alex Trebek hosting Jeopardy will air through Christmas Day, but starting in January Ken Jennings will be standing in the beloved host’s place. We’ll tell you the latest plans for the popular game show.
- Plus, another Bachelorette wins Dancing With The Stars! We’ll tell you who walked away with the mirror ball trophy on the first season with Tyra Banks at the helm.
- And the school picture that has gone viral this morning. We are cracking up at this one! Find out what one mom wrote on her school photo form that ended up on the actual picture.
- And at the end of the show, do you need help carving that Thanksgiving turkey? Why these “bear claws” are growing in popularity. Shredded turkey anyone? Hope you join us for a fun Tuesday edition of GTU.