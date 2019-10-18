Jenny the cookie queen

Baker Jenny Keller was on the show reminding us all how delicious sugar cookies are. She shared her incredible recipe with all of us as well. Next time you bake cookies try this recipe and you will not be disappointed.
Ingredients (cookies):
- 3 C all-purpose flour (plus more for rolling)
- 2 tsp aluminum-free baking powder
- 1 C (2 sticks) salted butter at room temperature
- 1 C sugar
- 1 large egg
- 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
Directions:
- Into a medium bowl, whisk together flour and baking powder. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, using an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed, beat butter and sugar for about 1½ minutes, or until smooth. Beat in the egg and vanilla until well combined. Scrape the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula.
- Turn the mixer speed to low and carefully add the flour mixture a little at a time, occasionally stopping to scrape the sides of the bowl. Once all the flour has been incorporated, the dough should form a ball around the mixing attachment and feel soft but not sticky.
- Wrap the dough ball in a piece of plastic wrap and press down to form a 1-inch-thick disk. Refrigerate for at least 10 minutes before rolling or store for up to 7 days tightly wrapped.
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
- Roll out the dough on a lightly floured flat work surface to about ¼-inch thickness, using additional flour as necessary to prevent sticking. Use cookie cutters to create desired shapes, and carefully transfer with a cookie spatula to a nonstick baking sheet, placing the cookies about ¾ inch apart.
- Bake one sheet at a time in the middle of the oven until puffy, about 7-8 minutes. Allow the cookies to rest for 2 minutes on the baking sheet before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Repeat with the gathered scraps and remaining disk until all the dough has been used.
Ingredients (frosting):
- 1 C Imperial margarine or butter (2 sticks)
- 1 C Crisco vegetable shortening
- 2 pounds confectioners’ sugar
- 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 3 tbsp whole milk
Directions:
- Combine the margarine and Crisco in the bowl of an electric mixer; using a paddle attachment, beat on medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes.
- Add half of the confectioners’ sugar and continue beating on low speed for an additional 2 minutes, or until the mixture is creamy, scraping the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Add the remaining confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and milk, and beat until the frosting is creamy and fluffy, about 2 minutes more. Add any food coloring at this time, if using, and beat on low speed until light and fluffy.
- Use immediately or store in an airtight container refrigerated for up to 30 days.
For more cookie recipes from Jenny you can follow her on Instagram @jennycookies or visit her website at jennycookies.com!