Grammy nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker is in studio to perform and give us the details of Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four’s, “Joy to the World! A Sacred Celebration Christmas Concert” coming to 20 cities this Christmas including SLC, Logan, St. George, Cedar City, and Richfield.

Utah cities are almost sold out! Performers include Jenny’s children, musical group Family Four, Soprano Alex Sharpe, formerly of Celtic Woman, and Narrator and NY Times best-selling author Jason Wright. Each concert also features local choirs, lyrical dancers and Irish Dancers. Hurry to get your seats for this sacred, inspiring & entertaining Christmas tour.

Good Seats are still available, but hurry! Viewers Get 10% off with code: JOY10 www.jennyoaksbaker.com