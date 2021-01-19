Jennifer Lopez says she’s never tried surgery or Botox

Benjamin Lee, otherwise known as the Donut Critic to his followers online joined us in studio today, and boy were we happy he did! He is knowledgeable when it comes to where to go in town to satisfy your sweet tooth, but also understands the importance of health when it comes to treats.

Prioritize your bite, Benjamin tells us. A lot of us have health goals and we realize we can't eat everything. Prioritizing and rewarding ourselves with the best treats can renew our resolve to accomplish great things in 2021! Whether you want funky and new desserts or whether you want a classic, Utah is the spot for treat lovers.