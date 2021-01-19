Jennifer Lopez says she’s never tried surgery or Botox

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The actor/singer took to social media this week to tell followers once again that she’s done nothing to her skin except use great products and practice positivity. Jennifer Lopez fired back at fans who want her to be honest about what she’s really done to her face.
- Plus, country music icon Garth Brooks announced that he’ll help ring in the Biden presidency with a performance at the Washington, D.C., ceremony on Wednesday. “This is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” Brooks told reporters, Entertainment Tonight reports. “This is kind of how I get to serve this country.” Brooks added with the exception of Ronald Reagan, he’s played for every president since Jimmy Carter.
- And when it comes to country music stars more and more of them are getting the vaccine. Willie Nelson, 87, and Loretta Lynn, 88, both shared posts on social media about their recent vaccinations.
- Finally, a man has been living in a secure section of Chicago’s international airport for three months! He apparently told police he was too afraid of coronavirus to return home to Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. We have the very latest on this strange story. Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of GTU.