Jennifer Lopez in a new rom-com just in time for Valentine’s Day

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Jennifer Lopez is counting down the days until her new rom-com, “Marry Me,” bows in theaters. Ahead of its Feb. 11 release, the singer/actress opened up about the challenges of making the movie’s soundtrack. She told Billboard it was “really difficult” to make the songs for the “Marry Me” movie. She plays pop superstar Kat Valdez in the film, but Jennifer said the main challenge was ensuring that Kat’s music did not come across as J. Lo songs. “I wasn’t making it a J. Lo album. I was making a different character, and also, I was weaving the songs and writing them for the story,” she explained. In the end, she found those eight tracks — but only after combing through “a hundred” songs that “every producer and writer” sent to her.
- Plus, in a viral TikTok, Jasmine Cruz shared her wedding would not allow kids, white attire or big announcements. A bride-to-be went viral on TikTok this week after sharing a list of guidelines her guests had to abide by on her big day. In a TikTok posted on Jan. 26, after watching others share their wedding rules on the app, Jasmine Cruz said she decided to lay out her own — including no kids, no white attire and no garter. “I don’t want kids running around unattended, their parents not watching,” Cruz said in the clip that has since garnered 2.1 million views. “That will absolutely not be happening.” Cruz said there were a few “exceptions” to that rule, but if children were present at the wedding, parents “gotta be watching them.”
- And Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a new baby. The makeup mogul announced Sunday via her verified Instagram account that she has given birth. The black and white photo showing what appears to be their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, holding a newborn’s hand featured a caption with a blue heart emoji and the date 2-2-22.
- Finally, gift ideas for new moms from a blogger. She says ‘one of my favorite gifts at my baby shower was a basket full of stuff just for postpartum me, and it made me think about how little care and appreciation moms receive after having a baby. Of course, it’s great when friends and family stop by with items for your newborn baby. I’ve always felt like gifts for my kids are also gifts for me. But so many times, new mothers have just about everything they truly need for a baby, and so little for themselves’. If you want to put a smile on the face of a new mom in your life, our resident new mom Deena has ideas for you!
- At the end of the show – Ladybugs are special beetles most of us look forward to seeing. And as it turns out, they being with them some special spiritual meanings. Of course, there are some people who think of ladybugs as pesky creatures who ruin their gardens and outdoor spaces. But in truth, ladybugs are rare and good for protecting our farming crops.