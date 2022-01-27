Jennifer Garner talks about dealing with anxiety and have you tried ‘slugging’?

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Her voice will blow you away! There wasn’t a Korean Disney princess, so this Harvard student created one. 22-year-old Julia Riew wrote an entire screenplay and music for an animated film or Broadway musical and released parts of it on Tik Tok. Now, it’s going viral.
- Plus, the streak is over. Amy Schneider’s reign as “Jeopardy!” champion came to an end after 40 games when she lost on Wednesday’s episode. Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma did what 80 previous contestants had failed to do and knocked off Schneider, who earlier this week bumped Matt Amodio for second place on the list of most consecutive wins.
- And in a landmark study published in 2008, researchers at the University of Michigan combed the scene of 6,950 crashes to give us a more detailed analysis of what happened during each crash. Naturalistic driving studies are now equipping cars with accelerometers, sonar, sensors that track driver inputs, and lots of video cameras. Drivers sign up to participate in these studies, and they sometimes crash, leaving researchers with valuable data. We’re also benefiting from the rise of road cams—dashboard-mounted video cameras owned by everyday drivers, aka cammers, who cruise around, record crashes, and then post them on websites like Reddit. Deena tells us what the study found that could help you out on the road.
- Finally, actress Jennifer Garner opened up about her battles with anxiety during a recent Instagram Live with Peloton instructor Chelsea Jackson Roberts. In a vulnerable moment, Garner shared just how anxiety affects her. “I’ll feel it in my body and then I stop and think, ‘I can tell I feel anxious. Why? What is making me…’ So I’ll feel the physical symptoms of it first before I know why,” she explained.
- At the end of the show, the latest viral skincare trend is called “slugging,” which involves coating your face in petrolatum, or Vaseline, to moisturize your skin overnight. Though the fad has become a talker recently (with over 80 million views on TikTok), it’s not particularly new. It has long been popular in the Black community as well as in the K-beauty world to replicate that natural, dewy glow and combat dryness. Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.