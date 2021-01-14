Jennifer Garner tackles the tricky parenting debate of “who is your favorite child?”

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Jennifer Garner says she knows what it’s like to be asked “who is your favorite?” And she has the perfect answer. “My favorite is whatever child I’m with at the time.” We seriously love her!
- Plus, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the country has seen an increase in drive-thru ordering and it’s not just fast food that people are picking up from the takeout window. COVID-19 has certainly changed the way we eat and more and more restaurants are embracing the idea of serving the public in a way that limits potentially risky person-to-person interaction. Typically sit down restaurants are now turning to drive thrus, including Applebees.
- And Taco Bell is making changes for your health and it’s apparently paying off! But quietly, the fast food chain has established a second identity as a haven for vegetarians and vegans. As of 2020, the bean burrito was the company’s number two biggest seller.
- Finally, whether you’re a casual runner who logs the occasional mile or someone who hits the pavement every day, you want to have the proper foundation for your runs. The right pair of shoes can take you far – although you want to be careful not to clock too many miles in one single pair. We have a way to test your shoes to see if they are still good to go!
- At the end of the show, it’s our Pet of the Week! If you’ve been thinking about adopting a cuddly kitten, Swarmy might be the perfect addition to your family. We’ll tell you where you can meet her. It’s all in the first hour of GTU.