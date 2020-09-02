Jennifer Garner says this is the most important thing she’s learned during the pandemic, and Brian tries the ultimate pushup

Actress Jennifer Garner is a busy person. But when the pandemic slowed down her schedule, she says it initially made her feel stressed out.

“Last year, I think I traveled almost every single week,” Garner told TODAY. “This year, I was already on a pretty good roll. And at first to have all of those things canceled made me feel kind of panicked.”

“But, you know what? It’s OK to slow down,” added Garner, who has three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. “It’s OK to just be home, and I’m grateful that we’re finding ways to connect remotely while we can still sleep in our own beds at night. I think that there are a ton of really beautiful silver linings. And my kids were so busy as well, so it’s nice to just be home and all be together.”

However, there’s plenty that she’s missed over the past six months. “I miss going to church in person,” Garner, 48, said. “I miss airplanes. I miss the adventures. And I really miss and worry about going to live performances. I can’t even think of how many different ballet performances, Broadway performances, plays here in Los Angeles I would’ve wiggled my way into, if it were not for quarantine.”

If you’d like to read her entire interview, click here: https://news.yahoo.com/jennifer-garner-reveals-most-important-161303754.html

Plus watch to see Brian try the push up that everybody is talking about on TikTok. It requires a broom and super human strength! Can he do it? Tune in to find out…