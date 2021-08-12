Jennifer Aniston’s go-to snack

- On Good Things Utah this morning – It takes all our self control not to devour a whole bag of chips or an entire pint of ice cream when we’re feeling stressed out, but Jennifer Aniston apparently has a different approach to stress eating. InStyle recently asked the 52-year-old what she likes to eat when she’s feeling stressed, and her response was equal parts shocking, impressive and irritating. “A chip,” she said. “Crunch, crunch, crunch.” Aniston’s interviewer, InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown, seemed understandably shocked, following up with the question that was on all of our minds: “Just one chip?” “Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that’s so annoying,” said the actor. Those on Twitter seemed to agree about the annoyance factor, sharing a collective eye roll on the social media platform.
- Plus, on Wednesday, Bialik and “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards were named the two new hosts of the long-running game show. Richards, 46, will host the daily syndicated version of “Jeopardy!” while Bialik, 45, will host prime-time and spinoff versions of the program. Together the pair will fill the shoes of the show’s late host, Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2020.
- And Ryan Reynolds just can’t get away from trolls. The actor is busy promoting his new movie Free Guy, which pokes fun at the online trolling phenomenon, and he told People that he doesn’t need to get on social media find his own trolls — he already lives with four. “My wife trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I’ve got it right here at home,” he joked with the magazine. Reynolds and wife Blake Lively have been making the internet laugh for years with their mutual trolling. They’ve posted unflattering pictures of each other, they’ve cropped each other out of photos, they’ve even pulled fellow stars like Ryan Gosling into their troll war!
- At the end of the show, what do you do when you’re craving a midnight snack? Sometimes you’re hungry before bed, but you don’t want to eat anything that will adversely affect your sleep or make you gain weight. So, what should you snack on at night? Is there a snack that can help you sleep better and help you lose or maintain your weight? That sounds too good to be true, but peanut butter just might be that snack. Reagan tells us how to maximize your snacking. Hope you join us for a Thursday edition of GTU.