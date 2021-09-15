Jennifer Aniston says she is not attending the Emmys this Sunday

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Jennifer Aniston revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that she will not be attending the 2021 Emmys this Sunday, citing her personal safety as the pandemic continues. As part of HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion, she’s nominated in the variety special (prerecorded) category alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and other producers. “No, I will not be going,” she told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night, adding that producer and director Ben Winston will attend and accept on her behalf, if the “Friends” reunion wins. “This is a big step for me to just be here. Just baby steps.” She told Kimmel that she’s been staying home a lot, while also safely filming season two of “The Morning Show,” doing press and visiting her friends Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman.
- Plus, Norm Macdonald, one of Saturday Night Live’s most beloved alumni, died on Monday after a nearly decade-long battle with cancer. He was 61. Macdonald’s death was announced to Deadline by his management firm, with the comedian’s longtime friend and producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, explaining he wanted to keep his health struggles private. He was scheduled to perform in the New York Comedy Festival lineup in November.
- And fancy living the James Bond lifestyle and visiting the world’s most luxurious hotels, restaurants and bars? Well this could be your chance to embark on a glitzy new career – and don’t worry, there are no dastardly villains or evil henchmen in sight. An online casino is recruiting a member of the public to be a ‘Luxury Venue Reviewer’ and travel the globe from Vegas to Singapore and experience the most luxurious venues.
- Finally, JetBlue is hooking us up with seriously cheap travel for the coming months! On Tuesday, the budget-friendly carrier launched its Touchdown Sale, which will run through Thursday at 11:59 pm, and gets you discounted one-way fares as low as $44 to Los Angeles, Miami, and New York, among many other destinations. As expected with these types of deals, there are a few stipulations. Travel is available exclusively between September 20 and November 18, with blackout dates between November 11 and November 15.
- And at the end of the show, why you should not fall asleep with the television on! (yes, it could even make you gain weight) Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.