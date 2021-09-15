Jennifer Aniston says she is not attending the Emmys this Sunday

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) - A Stockton woman is in custody after police determined she had been abusing a dog, even keeping it from having food or water for four days.

Stockton Police say the investigation began on Wednesday, Sept. 8, when they received a report a Great White Pyrenees was running loose in the Raw Hide Subdivision. Stockton is located about seven miles south of Tooele, roughly a 45-minute drive from Salt Lake City.