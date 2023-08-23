- On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Jennifer Aniston admits that her love life hasn’t always been a smooth ride.
- “I don’t know. My parents — watching my family’s relationship — didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that,'” she said. “I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that,’ she said, before adding, “So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take.” She told Interview, “Watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behavior made me think, ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that.'”
- Through the years, Aniston has found love. The Morning Show star was last linked to actor Justin Theroux. The former couple announced their split in February 2018 after two-and-a-half years of marriage. She didn’t have any example set for her on how to compromise or be half of a partnership. In turn, she didn’t “know how to do that.” During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 54-year-old actor said that her rocky road when it comes to love could possibly stem from her parent’s divorce and the feeling of being “alone” at such a young age. Aniston was just 11 years old when her late father, soap actor John Aniston, and mom, Nancy Dow, split in 1980. We hope you tune in as our hosts dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on Good Things Utah.
Jennifer Aniston opens up about her parents’ divorce and how it changed her view on love
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
