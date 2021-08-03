Jarcuterie

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Utah's population grew at 18.4 percent or 507,731 residents in the last ten years -- the fastest rate in the nation. The growth is having a substantial impact on our state with a housing shortage, increased traffic on major roadways, more pollution in the air, a heightened demand in resources, and more. Over the next week, we will explore how population growth affects different areas of our, with a different theme each night for our IN FOCUS discussions that include agriculture/open lands, transportation, air quality, water/drought, and housing.

In a study conducted by Your Utah, Your Future, respondents said they valued being self-sufficient in our food production and feel that agricultural lands and open space add scenic beauty to the state. Experts say some parts of the state is good for alfalfa, microclimates, and orchards. However with the Wasatch Front growing in a geographically confined space, agricultural land being looked at more and more for development.