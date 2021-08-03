Jarcuterie, it’s charcuterie in a jar!

Emily Evans, owner of Charcuterie Utah was in studio demonstrating how to create her popular mini jar charcuteries, Jarcuterie! She made her first charcuterie board in April of 2020 because her sister-in-law and brother wanted them for their wedding. After she made the first one, it lit a spark in her, and she realized it was the creative outlet she needed after she’d just had her son six months earlier. As a a stay-at-home mom, Emily needed something to do that was just for her!

Want one? Hop on the order form on her Instagram bio! For custom inquiries and events with more than 15 people, email Emily at charcuterieutah7@gmail.com.

Jarcuterie

Ingredients:

-Mini mason jars

-Skewers

-Small filler item (pistachios, pomegranate seeds, craisins, or something similar)

-long cracker or breadstick

-Any fruit (Emily used berries)

-Pre-sliced Salami

-Three different types of cheeses

-Rosemary sprig

-Chocolate Truffle

Directions:

Assemble ingredients inside the mini Jar.

Social Media:

IG: @charcuterieutah