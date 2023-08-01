Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Stepping onto the international stage, Japanese Crepes were all the rage in the kitchen today. Irie Cao, Co-Owner of Kumo Cafe, was in the studio today to show us delicious crepes and waffles that take on a Japanese twist.

Kumo Cafe offers everything from elevated Japanese sweet crepes to gluten-free mochi waffles, homemade drinks, and more. Watch the video above to see all the cafe’s fun and unique crepes.

Don’t miss out on this sweet treat that will transport you across the world, and stop by Kumo Cafe, located at 3432 S State St, Unit C, Salt Lake City, UT 84115. Follow their Instagram and other social media sites at @kumocafe.slc to see one-of-a-kind crepe towers and more!