January is national figure skating month! Each January, U.S. Figure Skating and Learn to Skate USA launch a large-scale annual campaign to get families across the country to try ice skating for the first time. It is an opportunity for rinks, clubs and programs to celebrate skating and invite new skaters to the ice by offering free lessons, open houses and skating demonstrations.

We stopped by the Olympic Oval in Kearns to meet Kelly Cassity, the Intermountain Interclub President and Learn to Skate Director at the Oval, and figure skating coach Amanda Kovar who is representing Utah at the 2021 Toyota US Figure Skating Championships!

There is something offered for everyone whether it’s your first time on the ice, or you know your way around the rink. The spacious oval allows you to be active while social distancing, and there are class options for people of all ages and abilities!

Figure Skating Clubs at each rink will be giving away some great swag to their Learn to Skate members both kids and adults! Check out http://www.saltlakefigureskating.com for information on a Virtual Celebration being held January 25th celebrating skating in Utah.

Visit the Olympic Oval at 5662 Cougar Ln in Kearns, and online utaholympiclegacy.org