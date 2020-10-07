Jane Fonda and Katy Perry urge us to vote in new video

On Good Things Utah today – Katy Perry took part in a hilarious PSA featuring Oscar-winning actress and ’80s workout queen Jane Fonda, who leads a bunch of celebs through a video urging you to “Exercise that Vote” and stole the show. In the clip, you can see Perry’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, pumping iron while she watches him hungrily while eating a chocolate bar. Then we see Perry herself sitting down and giving us a sideways view of her breast area, with a breast pump attached. “Get pumped to vote!” she said.

Plus, holiday shopping is starting early thanks to the pandemic. Retailers like Target say they are releasing deals now to cut back on shoppers in November and December.

Singer Dolly Parton releases a new Christmas line and in a new interview says she would pose for Playboy? We’ll tell you what the 75 year old is saying about getting in front of the camera!

And listen to this story in our Parenting Moment, in December 2019, Maxine and and Jake, who live in Reading, Pennsylvania, adopted a set of four siblings, bringing the tally to five. The couple also share a 23-month-old biological son named Henry. Then, just weeks after the adoption ceremony, Maxine, 30, and Jake, 32, got the surprise of their lives. MAXINE WAS PREGNANT WITH QUADRUPLETS. “I was in total shock,” Maxine revealed, noting that she has PSOS and Henry was conceived through IUI, or Intrauterine Insemination.

“I didn’t think I could get pregnant without help. Boy was I wrong!”

To read the entire article click here: https://www.today.com/parents/couple-welcomes-quadruplets-months-after-adopting-4-siblings-t193465

And finally, Amy Schumer’s son, Gene, has a new word to add to his vocabulary: Dad! The 39-year-old comedian shared an adorable video of her 16-month-old son sitting in his high chair to send to her husband, chef Chris Fischer. Schumer kicks off the video, telling the camera, “We just wanted to say ‘Hi, Daddy. We miss you. We hope you’re having a fun day.’ Can you say ‘Dad’?” Gene pauses for a second before squealing “Dad!” – seemingly for the first time.

After Gene makes his big announcement, Schumer and her friends begin to cheer and celebrate the important moment. Unfortunately, Gene had a slightly different reaction. He almost immediately burst into tears, effectively ending the clip.

