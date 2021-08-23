Jammies in public are OUT? We have the fashion trends that are IN for fall

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We’ll always love our sweat suits and matching leggings/sports bras, but this fall there’s a whole new wave of loungewear trends to fall in love with that are just as easy to wear. As an added bonus, our top three favorites also happen to look polished and chic so you can wear them during a Zoom work meeting or out for coffee with friends without sacrificing an ounce of comfort. Here are three new loungewear trends we can’t wait to try out, plus one we plan to stow away for the season: https://news.yahoo.com/3-loungewear-trends-were-loving-100000285.html
- Plus, Brooke Shields’ little girl is all grown up. The 56-year-old Blue Lagoon actress helped her daughter Rowan, 18, move into college over the weekend as the teenager prepares to kick off her freshman year. “My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you,” the proud mom wrote Saturday alongside a carousel of photos and videos from the family’s trip to campus. The post featured some sweet shots of the mother-daughter duo posing in Rowan’s new dorm room as well as a video documenting Shields’ teary ride home. “This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make,” the Suddenly Susan alum continued. “But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!”
- And many of us tend to think of personality traits as either good or bad. Being anxious, for instance, is somewhere between unpleasant and debilitating. Extroversion generally helps people enjoy life and get ahead. But studies suggest things aren’t nearly that simple. Almost every ‘good’ trait also has drawbacks, and every ‘negative’ one confers benefits. Anxiety, for instance, can keep you from enjoying life and taking healthy risks. It also keeps you safe and improves your memory. Introversion is similar. Being quieter is definitely a handicap when it comes to standing out in a noisy world — studies show that just talking a lot leads people to assume you’re leadership material — but as recent Yale research underlines, being an introvert also has big upsides. To read more click here: https://www.inc.com/jessica-stillman/psychology-leadership-introverts-yale.html
- Finally, for both Trader Joe’s shoppers and Halloween fanatics alike: the fan-favorite yoga skeletons are BACK. These limited-edition air plants have already made their seasonal debut in stores across the country for another year in a row, and they’re as bone-chillingly cute as ever. The affordable grocer sold out of these decor pieces the last two years, but savvy shoppers noticed that they’re already on shelves, so get one while you can!
- At the end of the show, it’s definitely EARLY to talk about the holidays but when it comes to shipping, companies are warning to start early. Nicea tells us why it might be a good idea to not wait until the last minute this year. Hope you join us for a Monday morning edition of GTU.