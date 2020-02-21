With Mardi Gras right around the corner, here is the perfect cajun dish for the family to enjoy. Chef Steve Ulibarri from Cuisine Unlimited shared his recipe on how to make a delicious Jambalaya right at home!

The Salt Lake County Library is celebrating Mardi Gras at the library’s Viridian Event Center, February 22. Abby Radtke from the library joined us to share that you will have the opportunity to get a taste of Jambalaya at the event filled with food, music, a parade and of course you can’t forget the beads. This is all in celebration for New Orleans’ culture, so get cooking!

Jambalaya New Orleans’ Style

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ​​butter

1 pound ​​​chicken breast ,cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 pound ​​​andouille sausage ,sliced in 1/4 inch slices

1 ​​​​yellow onion ,chopped

3 cloves ​​​garlic ,minced

1 ​​​​green bell pepper ,diced

1 ​​​​stalk celery ,diced

1 cup​​​​ long grain white rice

1 14.5 ounce can ​​diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons ​​Creole seasoning

1-2 teaspoons ​​hot sauce

1 teaspoon ​​​Worcestershire sauce

2 cups ​​​chicken broth

2 bay leaves

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 pound medium raw shrimp , deveined (optional: tails removed)

4 green onions ,thinly sliced

Directions: