With Mardi Gras right around the corner, here is the perfect cajun dish for the family to enjoy. Chef Steve Ulibarri from Cuisine Unlimited shared his recipe on how to make a delicious Jambalaya right at home!
The Salt Lake County Library is celebrating Mardi Gras at the library’s Viridian Event Center, February 22. Abby Radtke from the library joined us to share that you will have the opportunity to get a taste of Jambalaya at the event filled with food, music, a parade and of course you can’t forget the beads. This is all in celebration for New Orleans’ culture, so get cooking!
Jambalaya New Orleans’ Style
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 pound chicken breast ,cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1/2 pound andouille sausage ,sliced in 1/4 inch slices
- 1 yellow onion ,chopped
- 3 cloves garlic ,minced
- 1 green bell pepper ,diced
- 1 stalk celery ,diced
- 1 cup long grain white rice
- 1 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons Creole seasoning
- 1-2 teaspoons hot sauce
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 bay leaves
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 pound medium raw shrimp , deveined (optional: tails removed)
- 4 green onions ,thinly sliced
Directions:
- Place the chicken in a bowl with 1 tablespoon of the homemade Creole seasoning. Set aside.
- Heat the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat and brown the chicken on all sides. Add the Andouille sausage and cook for another 3 minutes or so until the sausage begins to brown.
- Add the onion, garlic, celery, and bell pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add the rice, diced tomatoes, remaining tablespoon of Creole seasoning, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper and stir to combine. Add the chicken broth and bay leaves.
- Bring it to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 15 minutes, giving it one stir around the halfway point. Add the shrimp, cover, and simmer for another 10 minutes or until the rice is tender.
- Serve sprinkled with some sliced green onions.