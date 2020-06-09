Jamaica’s Kitchen Food Truck owner Donovan Thompson paid a visit to our studio today, and we couldn’t have been more excited to sample this awesome food!



Donovan started out as a dishwasher with a dream in Jamaica. His dream was to cook authentic food for people, and spread the love of Jamaican food. His cooking is inspired by his Grandmother! Encouraged by another black business owner, Twisted Roots, to share what he does, he now owns his own business.

Donovan tells us his successful eight year business is all thanks to repeat, and new customers who follow us Jamaica’s Kitchen Food Truck anywhere in Utah, as well as some from Idaho!

We got to taste the yummy Jerk Chicken with Rice & Peas, Coleslaw and fried plantains (a best seller), fried dumplings, fried plantains, and made from scratch beef patties. The food was a hit!



Follow Jamaica’s Kitchen for schedule or catering on any social media platform, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. And hop online at jamaicaskitchenslc.com