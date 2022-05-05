Our Executive Producer, Marchelle Lee, stepped into the kitchen to create a fun side, with a spicy kick.
Ingredients:
1 lb ground beef
Garlic powder and pepper
Cream cheese
12 Jalapeño slice
1/2 cup bacon bits
Shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
Roll ground beef into small balls and place in a mini cupcake tin. Take a shot glass (or similar shape) and create a pocket/hole in the beef. Season with garlic powder and pepper. Add spoonful of cream cheese to the beef pocket. Add a Jalapeño slice (fresh or jarred). Add a sprinkle of bacon bits. Cover with a handful of shredded cheese. Bake 400 degrees for about 20 minutes.
Be sure to follow Marchelle on Instagram and TikTok @marchelleTV