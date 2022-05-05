Our Executive Producer, Marchelle Lee, stepped into the kitchen to create a fun side, with a spicy kick.

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

Garlic powder and pepper

Cream cheese

12 Jalapeño slice

1/2 cup bacon bits

Shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Roll ground beef into small balls and place in a mini cupcake tin. Take a shot glass (or similar shape) and create a pocket/hole in the beef. Season with garlic powder and pepper. Add spoonful of cream cheese to the beef pocket. Add a Jalapeño slice (fresh or jarred). Add a sprinkle of bacon bits. Cover with a handful of shredded cheese. Bake 400 degrees for about 20 minutes.

Be sure to follow Marchelle on Instagram and TikTok @marchelleTV

