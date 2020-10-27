(GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It’s Halloween week! Whether you are looking for a quick meal this week in between making those costumes or you need something right before the kiddos head out the door for trick or treating, try this easy and festive recipe. Jack ‘o Lantern quesadillas. Honestly, it’s a quick 5 minute process. If you are really in a pinch you can skip the shredded chicken and go all cheese.
Jack ‘O Lantern Quesadillas
Ingredients:
2 cups shredded cheese of your liking
2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
1/2 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp garlic powder
Dash of lime juice
8 medium flour tortillas
Several pats of butter
Directions:
- Assemble quesadillas by using a paring knife to cut out a Jack-o-Lantern pattern on 4 tortillas.
- Melt one pat of butter in a pan and brown the cut out tortillas and take out
- Melt more butter and place a non-cut-out tortillas on a pan.
- Put a handful of shredded cheese on the tortillas that’s on the pan
- Place the cooked cut out tortillas on the top of the cheese
Repeat for each Jack-o-Lantern quesadillas you need!